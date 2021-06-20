Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $56.40

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

