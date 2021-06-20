Analysts Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Target Price at GBX 541.11

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.75 ($6.97).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Shares of AVST stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 494 ($6.45). 6,986,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.99. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

