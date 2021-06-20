Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $13.89

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,711,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

