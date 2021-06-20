Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $9.63

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,074,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.