Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Price Target at $25.00

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

