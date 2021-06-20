Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $61.92

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.