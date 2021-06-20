Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EQT and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 2 13 0 2.87 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.86%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 1.76 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -101.79 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.40 -$192.30 million $0.28 65.64

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats EQT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

