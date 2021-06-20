Analyzing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17 Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Score Media and Gaming has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.17% 32.21% 7.25% Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.89 $696.00 million $10.00 20.72 Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -282.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Score Media and Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services, high-end information technology solutions, mission-based solutions, nuclear management and operations and environmental management services, defense and federal solutions, and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.