Analyzing Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 4.80 -$4.35 million N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 17.15 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -294.90

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68% Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.81, indicating that its stock price is 1,481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Magnite beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

