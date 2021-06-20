Analyzing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flux Power and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 82.49%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Flux Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 8.91 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.04 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -69.13

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flux Power beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

