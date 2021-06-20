Analyzing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 3.78 $30.24 million $2.13 14.48

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 30.34% 8.67% 1.01%

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.