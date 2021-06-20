Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,080 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.11 ($43.00).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 145 ($1.89) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50). The company had a trading volume of 7,957,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,368.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have acquired 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,573 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

