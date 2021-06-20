AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.26

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 31936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

