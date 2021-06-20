Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.23% of Annexon worth $55,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $48,933,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after buying an additional 311,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,495 shares of company stock valued at $855,947.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

ANNX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $916.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

