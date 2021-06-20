ANON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. ANON has a total market cap of $23,340.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024327 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

