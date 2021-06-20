Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of APRE opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

