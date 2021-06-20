AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.78 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

