Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,176 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

