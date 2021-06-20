Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 342,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

