Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 342,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.