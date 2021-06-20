Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Arconic worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,888,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

