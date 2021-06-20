Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ARD opened at $23.52 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $438.88 million, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

