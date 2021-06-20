Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $16.31

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.62. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 163,889 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $585.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $7,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

