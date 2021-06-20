Ares Protocol Price Down 7.9% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $3.45 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00137530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00176507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.08 or 0.99824434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.00854008 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

