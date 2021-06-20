Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Capitalization of $98,690.47

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Arionum has a total market cap of $98,690.47 and $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,849.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,272.03 or 0.06337595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.53 or 0.01560754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00435030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00143509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00737898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00426935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00367183 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

