Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $594.58 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $594.58 million and $40.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $17.80 or 0.00050306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040602 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

