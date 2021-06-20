ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a one year low of $134.88 and a one year high of $334.75.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.