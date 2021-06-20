Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Earns Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASPU. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.
Aspen Group stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
