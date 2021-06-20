Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Earns Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASPU. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.