ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.20 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

