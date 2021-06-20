Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

