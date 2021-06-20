Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $18,594.52 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.