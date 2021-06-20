Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Down 3.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.20. 20,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.