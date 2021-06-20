AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,645 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 65,706,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

