Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. 595,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

