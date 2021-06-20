Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.