Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:AVDL remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 934,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

