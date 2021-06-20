Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,087 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 11.72% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 286,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 49,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $42.79.

