Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,283 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $5,428,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. 12,993,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

