Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.17. 14,937,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

