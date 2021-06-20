Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 48,326 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,326 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 331,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,773. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

