Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

AVYA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.