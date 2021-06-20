Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 1,009,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

