Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 3,066,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

