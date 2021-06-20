Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $133.00. 12,753,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

