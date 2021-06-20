Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,125 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,039,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

