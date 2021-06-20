Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $17.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.87. 2,549,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,201. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

