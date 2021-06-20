Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $203,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 27.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $4,296,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.