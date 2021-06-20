Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $623.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,560,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,617,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.45 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

