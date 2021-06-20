Aviva PLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.