Aviva PLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

