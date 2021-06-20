Aviva PLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

